School of Ballet Arizona announces audition dates

Ballet Arizona auditions for students interested in training with the School of Ballet Arizona are scheduled for Saturdays, July 21 and Aug. 11.

Prospective students age 4 and older are invited to participate in the open auditions. Classes begin Aug. 13.

“SBAZ offers students a level of training and performance opportunities that are not widely available elsewhere,” stated Anthony Jones, Ballet Arizona’s school director.

“The upcoming school year sets the bar high while offering students ages 4-20 the exclusive chance to perform in the school’s full-length productions of ‘Swan Lake’ and ‘Don Quixote,’” according to a release.

Mr. Jones stated that “the opportunity to perform in a full-length production is not commonly available in other ballet training programs. Students also have the opportunity to perform in Ballet Arizona’s professional productions that include a youth cast.”

For information and to register for one of the audition dates, visit balletaz.org and click “School Year.”