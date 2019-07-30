ProMusica, Arizona Christian University team for college credit

ACU Professor of Violin Meghan Ruel. (Submitted photo)

ProMusica Arizona and Arizona Christian University have announced a collaboration that will allow ACU students to earn college credit by joining the PMAZ Orchestra for the upcoming season.

The arrangement will require students to attend weekly PMAZ rehearsals and perform in concerts throughout the season, according to a press release.

In addition, current adult members of the PMAZ Orchestra who want to obtain college credit for their participation in PMAZ can enroll for credit through ACU.

PMAZ, a non-profit community chorale and orchestra, is under the leadership of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Patti Graetz and PMAZ Concertmaster and ACU Professor of Violin Meghan Ruel.

“The partnership between PMAZ and ACU will provide valuable performance opportunities for ACU students and bring additional talent to the PMAZ Orchestra,” Ms. Ruel said.

PMAZ was founded by 17 singers in 2003. The group added an orchestra the following year and has grown to 100 singers and instrumentalists. Innovation and variety characterize their concert season, which includes musical genres ranging from classical to contemporary, Broadway favorites and creative collaborations.

While their mission is primarily focused in north Phoenix, the PMAZ Chorale and Orchestra have performed at prestigious locations around the Valley including the Orpheum Theatre, Herberger Theater and Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, according to a press release.

PMAZ singers concluded the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with performances at Carnegie Hall in New York City, and PMAZ members traveled to Ireland to perform in June of 2019.

The organization’s commitment to participatory music is built on an inclusive policy of attracting musicians in every age group and providing a challenging but supportive environment to develop talent.

The PMAZ 2019-20 season will include works by Antonio Vivaldi, Irving Berlin, Aaron Copland, and other well-known composers. Highlights of the season will be performances of Misa Azteca in collaboration with the Arizona State University Mariachi Band and A High Lonesome Mass featuring PMAZ singers and a bluegrass ensemble.

ACU is an accredited, private, non-profit, Christian university established in Phoenix in 1960. ACU offers numerous bachelor’s degrees in various fields including psychology, music, business, communication, education, political science and biology, a release states.

All students graduate with a minor in Biblical studies. With a notable student-to-faculty ratio of 13:1, ACU’s distinguished professors are committed to developing the complete person through the integration of faith, learning and Christian leadership.

ACU competes as a member of the NAIA, with athletic opportunities including baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, volleyball and spirit squad.

Students have multiple opportunities for campus involvement including mission trips, urban outreach, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, chorale, worship bands and study abroad options.