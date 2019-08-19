Phoenix Country Day graduate shares experiences from summer internship

Sophia Casten and ASU’s CGEST founder and executive director Dr. Kimberly A. Scott. (Submitted photo)

Sophia Casten — a Phoenix Country Day School Class of graduate and member of the Smith College class of 2022 — spent her summer interning and blogging about her experience at the ASU Center for Gender Equity in Science and Technology in Tempe.

Ms. Casten’s internship included supporting high school teachers from several rural Arizona schools to effectively implement CompuPower, a Career and Technical Education program CGEST developed, ASU’s CGEST founder and executive director Dr. Kimberly A. Scott said.

“As an offshoot from the nationally recognized COMPUGIRLS founded in 2007, CompuPower maintains the primary COMPUGIRLS idea that youth can be technosocial change agents and implements them in an in-class mixed-gender environment,” Ms. Casten wrote in her blog.

In her blog, Ms. Casten shares personal gains from her internship, according to a press release.

“What I took away from the experience has profoundly influenced my views on culturally relevant education, In particular, I have gained new insight that I plan to implement in my studies at Smith College this upcoming fall,” she wrote.

“In my seminar-style classes often times students discuss the short-comings of their high school education and feel as though they were not “seen” in their classrooms and/or communities.”

With another CGEST intern Ms. Casten worked on the fundamentals for crafting a series of culturally responsive robotics activities that Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona will use with middle school girls, a release states.

At Phoenix Country Day School, Ms. Casten led the speech and debate team as a captain her senior year. She was a two-time national qualifier, placing in the top 20 in the country for Informative Speaking her junior year, the same year she was state champion.

She is a government major at Smith College.

