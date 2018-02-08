Pardes Jewish Day School opens enrollment for 2018-19 school year

Enrollment for the 2018-19 school year at Pardes Jewish Day School, 6805 E. McDonald Drive, is now open.
Prospective families and the community at large are invited to attend any monthly Welcome Wednesday now through the end of the school year. The dates of those events are Feb. 21, March 14, April 11 and May 9, according to a press release.
Prospective families can visit between 9-11 a.m. to tour the facilities and meet with administrators and parents. They will discover learn of project-based learning and the financial options available, according to a release. No appointment is necessary.
To schedule a private tour please contact Bethany Spector, director of admissions, at 480-991-9141 or email her at admissions@pardesschool.org.
“We are very pleased to be able to offer prospective families the opportunity to come to our campus and see first-hand the amazing things going on in every grade,” Head of School Peter Gordon said in a prepared statement.
“From our project-based learning, to our collaborative, child-centered approach, to our commitment to academic excellence, Pardes provides a world-class Jewish Day School education.”
Pardes is a private, independent school and a 21st Century Learning institution serving students in Kindergarten through eighth grade.
The school’s academics combines a rigorous secular program featuring innovative practices, design thinking and project-based learning with a Jewish Studies program designed to ignite students’ curiosity while finding meaningful ways to bring Judaism into contemporary life.
The result is motivated students who, upon graduation, are accepted into top Phoenix high schools.
At Pardes, students are provided the personalized attention they need to develop the skills and knowledge to flourish as mature, well-rounded confident and academically prepared young adults, according to a press release.