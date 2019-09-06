Paradise Valley teenager swims around Manhattan Island

Paradise Valley resident Henry Palmer, 16, completed the New York Open Water 20 Bridges Swim around the Island of Manhattan on Saturday, Aug. 17 with a time of time of 7:56:55.

Paradise Valley resident Henry Palmer raced around the Island of Manhattan as part of the New York Open Water 20 Bridges Swim. (Submitted photo)

The youngest in the 16 swimmer field, Mr. Palmer finished in fourth place and completed the first leg of the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming, which includes the English Channel and Catalina Island swims. The competition is named for the 20 bridges that circle Manhattan over the 28.5-mile course.

Mr. Palmer says he was inspired and trained by his open water coach and accomplished marathon swimmer, Joe Zemaitis, who completed the marathon swim with Henry.

His first open water swim was the Escape from Alcatraz Swim at 10, which encourages swimmers of all ages to “escape their limitations” and to support water safety, according to a press release.

Henry Palmer (Submitted photo)

Over a dozen open water events later, Mr. Palmer decided to take it up a notch and take on Manhattan and the 20 Bridges Swim. His goal was to finish the marathon and show that swimming challenges are not limited to the swimming pool.

Mr. Palmer also hopes to inspire non-swimmers to learn to swim and experience the joy of the water. With his marathon swims, he is raising funds for the FAST Foundation which ignited his open water swimming journey.

Mr. Palmer is a student at Brophy College Preparatory, who also competes and trains at the Phoenix Swim Club in Paradise Valley.