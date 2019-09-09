Paradise Valley student earns Eagle Scout

Aden A. Rowley, a student at The Jones Gordon School in Paradise Valley, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouts.

Aden A. Rowley (Submitted photo)

Not only did Mr. Rowley receive his Eagle, he also received his solo student pilot license with Arizona Soaring and is continuing his scout journey with the Arizona Sea Scouts, according to a press release.

He aspires to attend Embry Riddle University after graduating high school to become a pilot.

His Eagle Scout Project was for the Project Cure charity Foundation where he gathered and assembled 50 medical bags for children in underprivileged countries as well as led a volunteer team to repair concrete cracks at the Project Cure warehouse.

He completed his project by donating $750.00 which was remaining after raising money for medical supplies.

Mr. Rowley chose this charity because he personally lives with several rare genetic diseases, such as Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia, that require constant medical monitoring and care.

His gratitude for the medical care he receives, a release states, inspired him to share medical supplies with other less fortunate children.

Mr. Rowley continues to give back through service in his community and the world by being involved in several medical research studies at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which help doctors better understand these medical conditions.

Not only will it help him and his family, it will help millions of people across the world with his same disease.