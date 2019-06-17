Paradise Valley seventh grader earns high scores on ACT

Paradise Valley seventh grader Bella Delmedico took the ACT and finished among the top scores in the country. (Submitted photo)

Seventh grader Bella Delmedico, a 12-year-old resident of Paradise Valley, recently took the ACT and scored in the 90th percentile for the math/quantitative section and in the 95th percentile for verbal/reading section.

She was tested through the Duke University Identification Program 2019 talent search. These scores qualified Miss Delmedico for the summer studies at Duke University until graduation, the State Recognition Ceremony and the Grand Recognition Ceremony, according to a press release.

Miss Delmedico received her medal at the 2019 Grand Recognition Ceremony in Durham, North Carolina in the Duke University Cameron Indoor Stadium on May 20.

The ACT is a standardized test used for college admissions in the U.S. It first began in 1959 as a competitor for the Scholastic Aptitude Test or SAT.