Paradise Valley resident graduates from Military Academy

Bruce Burgener of Paradise Valley recently completed his schooling at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York. (Submitted photo)

Cadet Bruce Burgener of the Town of Paradise Valley graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 25.

Mr. Burgener is a 2015 graduate of Veritas Preparatory Academy in Phoenix. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in mechanical engineering, according to a press release.

Bruce Burgener

He was selected as a member of the West Point Glee Club, where he performed in a multitude of venues in his four years, including the opening of the African-American Museum in Washington, DC, Carnegie Hall and the Macy’s 4th of July Celebration in New York City.

After graduation, Mr. Burgener was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the engineers branch — which his brother Carl Burgener, a first lieutenant in the Army, commissions. Bruce Burgener will report to Fort Polk, Louisiana for his first assignment.

The mission of the U.S. Military Academy is to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of duty, honor, country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the Nation as an officer in the U.S. Army, a release states.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college 50 miles north of New York City.

It was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering and continues today as the world’s premier leader-development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country.