Paradise Valley resident, Brophy student named to Bronfman Fellowship

The Bronfman Fellowship has selected its 32nd cohort of 11th grade high school students, among which is Paradise Valley resident Jacob Miller.

Mr. Miller is one of 26 fellows, chosen from over 220 applicants across North America, will participate in a five-week program of study and travel in Israel, followed by a year of programming centered around pluralism, social responsibility and Jewish texts.

They also interact with a group of Israeli peers who were chosen through a parallel selection process as part of the Israeli Fellowship, Amitei Bronfman. The new class of Fellows will join a vibrant alumni network that includes some of today’s most exciting Jewish writers, thinkers and leaders.

Edgar M. Bronfman, formerly CEO of the Seagram Company Ltd. and a visionary Jewish philanthropist, founded the program. Mr. Bronfman passed away in December 2013, a release states.

“Edgar Bronfman would have relished the opportunity to get to know this year’s Fellows,” Becky Voorwinde, executive director of The Bronfman Fellowship, said in a prepared statement.

“They are a passionate, inquisitive, talented and incredibly bright bunch. I look forward to seeing them challenge and inspire one another and their communities throughout their lives”

Mr. Miller is a rising senior at Brophy College Preparatory where he is active in leading programming for the Jewish Student Union and runs on their cross country and track teams.

Swift Youth Foundation, a non-profit that provides summer overnight camp and after-school programs for underprivileged youth, recently awarded Mr. Miller with its Volunteer of the Year award for his work at their summer camp, after-school mentoring program, and teen leadership board; and for starting the Swift Club at Brophy to recruit counselors.

Mr. Miller is an active member of the Jewish Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Board and was elected to the Board of Directors of the Jewish Community Foundation to serve a two-year term. He was selected to serve as a National Teen Ambassador for the Jewish Teen Funders Network for this school year.

He is an active member of Temple Chai’s youth group and is currently serving as Religious and Cultural Vice President. Jake enjoys drawing in his free time and has won several art competitions at school.

Adam R. Bronfman, president of The Samuel Bronfman Foundation, said he was “impressed and heartened” by the new cohort.

“The energy, diversity and intellectual firepower of this group speak to my father’s belief that young people can change the world in ways that previous generations couldn’t have envisioned,” he said in a prepared statement.

“My father treasured the Fellowship as an investment in the Jewish future, and I am proud to continue his work. It brings me joy to witness the magic that happens when people from different levels of observance come together to access Jewish wisdom and have important conversations. I look forward to getting to know the 2018 Fellows personally, and to joining some of those conversations myself.”

Following a competitive application process, the 2018 Fellows are from 11 states as well as Canada and represent a wide range of Jewish backgrounds, including Chabad, Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, Reconstructionist and secularly/culturally Jewish.

The fellowship promotes the study of Jewish texts, traditions, history and culture as a way for fellows to engage with each other and the world.

Alumni of The Bronfman Fellowship are leaders in their community, playing key roles in fields such as social justice, academia, law, and the arts. There are now over 1,200 Bronfman Fellowship alumni across North America and Israel.

Among them are seven Rhodes Scholars, four former Supreme Court clerks, 18 Fulbright Scholars, 32 Wexner Fellows and 24 Dorot Fellows.