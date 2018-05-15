Paradise Valley resident achieves honors, teaching first at Pepperdine

Kristine Forster has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif.
A lifelong Paradise Valley resident and graduate of Phoenix Country Day School, she received her degree in April, graduating summa cum laude in 3.5 years.
At Pepperdine, she was part of the student newspaper staff and, during her senior year, served as the research and teaching assistant for Dr. Connie James, “becoming the first student to substitute teach for Dr. James in the capstone business course, Business Policy, Strategy, and Ethics,” according to a release.
Ms. Forster plans to pursue a career in finance and accounting.