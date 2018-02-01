Paradise Valley brothers perfect free-throw shooting at regional contest

Brothers Logan and Carson Rose, one a fifth grade student and the other a third grader at Phoenix Country Day School in Paradise Valley, again made their mark at the Elks Club National Hoop Shoot Contest.
After winning their respective local contests Carson captured second place in the competition’s Western Regional event held in Wickenburg, hitting an impressive 21 out of 25 shots in the Boy’s 8-9 year old division.
Additionally, for the third year in a row, Logan won the Western Regional.
After the allotted 25 shots he found himself in a tie, pushing the competition to sudden death, where Logan hit all five of his shots to capture the winning title.
Logan will next head to the Boy’s 10-11 State Championships Feb. 17 in Apache Junction where he will face off against the state’s other regional winners for the right to compete in the National Regional Championships in Las Vegas.
The ultimate winners of the Elks Club National Hoop Shoot Contest get their names placed in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.