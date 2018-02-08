Numerous Xavier faculty members, coaches receive national, local recognition

Although the new year began only five weeks ago, several Xavier College Preparatory faculty members, coaches, and alumnae have already been honored with national and local accolades.
These accolades include faculty members Clayton Zuba, Frances McMahon Ward and Naoko Garrison as well as Soccer Head Coach Barb Chura, Tennis Head Coach Laurie Martin and alumna Stephanie Bruce.
Xavier faculty member and former college professor Dr. Zuba, a former college professor, was named to the Declaration Resources Project Teacher Advisory Board.
An initiative of Harvard University’s Center for American Political Studies, the Declaration Resources Project creates innovative and informative resources about the Declaration of Independence in order to encourage individuals to engage with the text and context of the Declaration in new ways.
Dr. Zuba, who holds a Ph.D in Early American Literature from the University of Delaware and also completed a fellowship at the Smithsonian Art Museum, taught at both Arizona State University and George Mason University before joining Xavier’s faculty in August.
PBS NewsHour named Ms. Ward was named Student Reporting Labs Connected Educator of the Month for January.
During the first semester of Xavier’s inaugural year as a PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs school, Ms. Ward’s students produced and submitted acclaimed stories to the PBS NewsHour regarding the impact of national and global issues on local communities.
Ms. Garrison, a pianist, was selected to perform in the Oh My Ears New Music Festival, a four-day event that featured ensembles and musicians from all over the country performing works by emerging American and international composers.
Ms. Garrison premiered a set of pieces for solo piano by Phoenix composer Robert V. Springer on January 27th at Phoenix College.
The National Federation of State High School Associations named Coach Chura was named the 2016-2017 Arizona Coach of the Year for Girls Soccer.
Coach Martin was elected to serve as president of the United States Tennis Association Central Arizona’s 2018 executive committee and board of directors.
Ms. Bruce won the Synchrony Financial Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Women’s Half-Marathon for the second time in six years on her 34th birthday.