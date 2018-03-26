More than 65 golfers attend Xavier’s Heather Farr memorial tournament
Erin McClure, Julie Adelson and Grace Adelson. (Submitted Photo)
The Xavier College Preparatory Dads’ Club hosted its Annual Heather Farr Memorial Golf Tournament Friday, March 9 at the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club, 2400 E. Missouri Ave. in Phoenix.
More than 65 Xavier parents, alumnae and friends took to the links to raise funds for Xavier’s students, according to a press release.
The tournament is named for Xavier alumna and professional golfer Heather Farr, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 1993 at the age of 28, a release states.
