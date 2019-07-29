Lomax represents Arizona at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation

Maeve Lomax represented Arizona at the 73rd American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session. (Submitted photo)

Maeve Lomax was among 100 young women, representing their states, at the 73rd American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session.

As part of the premier ALA program, held July 20-27 in Washington, D.C., two “outstanding” high school seniors were selected to represent their respective state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country, according to a press release.

The ALA Girls Nation, seven-day leadership conference, provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight on how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in country, and promotes youth civic engagement; many of the program’s participants have pursued careers in public service at the local, state, and national level.

“ALA Girls Nation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our nation’s future leaders to learn about the inner workings of the federal government before they are of voting age,” said Norma Tramm, ALA Girls Nation Committee chairman, in a prepared statement.

“After attending their local ALA Girls State program and then ALA Girls Nation, the girls return home ready to be engaged citizens at all levels of government.”

Miss. Lomax, a Chaparral High School senior who participates in many activities in her school and community, was actively involved during her week at ALA Arizona Girls State, the release said of her participation in mock senate sessions with caucuses and debating bills that ranged from personal to political interests at ALA Girls Nation.

Activities on the agenda included visiting the White House, meeting with state senators on Capitol Hill, doing a community service project with U.S. VETS, going to Arlington National Cemetery where they placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and touring the D.C. monuments, the release added.

Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary helps to advance the mission of The American Legion, according to the release, noting the more than 600,000 members amongst the nation’s most prominent supporters of veterans, military, and their families.

ALA members volunteer millions of hours annually, with a value averaging $1 billion each year, the release said.

Visit: ALAforVeterans.org.