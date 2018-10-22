Leukemia and Lymphoma Society encourages teens to apply for annual honor

Nominations are open for the 2019 Greater Phoenix Students of the Year program.

The event is the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s annual service leadership and scholarship initiative for Valley high school students, offering students the opportunity to participate in a seven-week campaign to raise money to help beat cancer “while learning about the spirit of philanthropy and community involvement from established community leaders,” according to a release.

The fourth annual competition kicks off Jan. 11 and culminates in a celebration on March 2 at the Phoenix Zoo.

The student(s) who raises the most funds within the seven weeks earn the title of Student of the Year, a $2,500 scholarship to the college/university of their choice and more.

Candidates must be students enrolled in an Arizona public or private high school, grades 9-12. Candidates are nominated, typically by a parent, family friend, teacher or their principal or guidance counselor. However, they can also self-nominate. The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 30.

“When I first learned that I was going to be a part of the 2018 Student of the Year campaign, I was ecstatic,” 2018 Student of the Year Paige Dompier of Phoenix Pinnacle High School stated in the release. “Ever since my older sister ran and won back in 2016, I knew that I wanted to follow in her footsteps and run myself. Our inspiration for running was our family friend Taylor Souza who was diagnosed at a young age with leukemia.”

For more information: studentsoftheyear.org/students-year-phoenix.