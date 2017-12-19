Joe Foss Institute receives $1M Daniels Fund grant for civics education

The Joe Foss Institute recently received a two-year, $1 million grant from the Daniels Fund to support its civics education efforts.
The Joe Foss Institute, founded by Medal of Honor recipient, Joe Foss, in 2001, offers civics education resources to teachers and students nationwide, according to a press release.
The grant from the Daniels Fund enables the institute to create new civics curriculum and lesson plans for teachers and students to prepare for meeting a new civics requirement in schools across the country, the release noted.
“We’d like to thank the Daniels Fund for this significant grant. Their support allows us to realize the full potential of the vital work we are doing to address the lack of knowledge of basic American civics, the framework on which the country was founded,” said Joe Foss Institute Chief Academic Officer Dr. Lucian Spataro, in a prepared statement.
In 2014, Joe Foss Institute launched the Civics Education Initiative in response to the nation’s civics education crisis, the release detailed. The initiative requires students to pass the U.S. Citizenship Test as a condition of high school graduation.
The same test is administered to immigrants seeking citizenship, the release said. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is said to be the first governor to sign the legislation to make Arizona the first state in the country enacting the legislation.
There are 23 states that have enacted the same or similar civics legislation; and 12 other states are considering passing the legislation in 2018, the release stated.
“There is nothing more important than understanding basic American civics. It is the first bill I signed into law as a new governor, and I believe it will have a far reaching and favorable impact,” said Governor Ducey in a prepared statement.
The Daniels Fund was established by cable television pioneer, Bill Daniels. The private, charitable foundation improves individuals’ lives with grants, scholarships and ethics initiatives.
Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more or JoeFossInstitute.org.