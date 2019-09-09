International School of Arizona to showcase students’ art

The International School of Arizona is will present its inaugural Fall Art Exhibition Show from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Biltmore Fashion Park, 2502 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Examples of the work that will be on display at the International School of Arizona Fall Art Exhibition Show. (Submitted photo)

The show entitled “Vernissage” will be a presentation of art which students from 4th to 8th grade created. The pieces are a celebration of the artistic expressions of our students in various mediums from photography, to water oil, to sculptures, according to a press release.

Artwork will be on display from 20 students who have spent years working on their craft and have found solitude, peace, joy and inspiration through these works. Their work will feature a colorful, imaginative world as seen and interpreted by the students.

“Vernissage” has its roots in the old practice of setting aside a day before an exhibition’s opening for artists to varnish and put finishing touches to their paintings.

A tradition that reportedly dates to at least 1809, when it was instituted by England’s Royal Academy of Arts, a release states. Since then, it has come to mean a private viewing of paintings before public exhibition.

This will be a public viewing and members of the school community, art community and art enthusiasts are all invited.