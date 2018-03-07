Honor student Amber Schweigert nominated as future medical leader

Paradise Valley resident, and Chaparral High School student, Amber Schweigert, will be a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Massachusetts in June.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.
The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal, according to a press release.
Miss Schweigert was nominated by Dr. Robert Darling, the medical director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Chaparral High School based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
During the three-day Congress, Miss Schweigert will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about:
- Leading medical research;
- Be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school;
- Witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles;
- Be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and
- Learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” Richard Rossi, executive director of National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, said in a prepared statement.
“Focused, bright and determined students like Amber Schweigert are our future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.”
The academy offers free services and programs to students who want to be physicians or go into medical science, the press release stated.
Some of the services and programs the academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and much more.