Grand Canyon baseball hires Hawksworth as pitching coach

Grand Canyon University’s new pitching coach Blake Hawksworth. (Submitted photo)

A former big leaguer, MLB agent and pitching coach on a College World Series qualifier Blake Hawksworth was named Grand Canyon University’s pitching coach on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Mr. Hawksworth’s hire is contingent on successful completion of all university hiring processes, according to a press release.

“I think the kids will find out that my story is relevant to where they want to be and who they want to become,” Mr. Hawksworth said in a prepared statement.

“I’ve seen the high and the low. I’ve seen the JUCO level and I’ve seen the No. 1 prospect life and I’ve seen the bottom of the order when you have to fight your way back up.”

Mr. Hawksworth’s baseball background includes 11 professional seasons with three as a big leaguer, multiple stints as an MLB Certified Player Agent for the renowned Scott Boras Corporation and one season as pitching coach at Cal State Fullerton.

“What I’m most impressed by is what a high-quality person he is,” GCU head coach Andy Stankiewicz said in a prepared statement.

“He cares about people and knows how to handle people. Our pitching staff and our program won’t miss a beat. We have a good pitching staff coming back so it was important to find someone who can keep that momentum moving. I’ve always believed you win on the mound.” GCU head coach Andy Stankiewicz

In his previous stint as a college pitching coach in 2017, Ms. Hawksworth helped lead Cal State Fullerton to a 39-24 overall record and postseason success that included regional and super regional wins, netting the Titans a trip to Omaha.

The Fullerton pitching staff posted a 3.64 team ERA that ranked 29th in the nation. Mr. Hawksworth’s staff was noted for its collective control, ranking among the nation’s best in strikeout-to-walk ratio (17th, 2.94), WHIP (19th, 1.25) and walks per nine innings (sixth, 2.55).

Among Fullerton’s six shutouts on the season were wins over Stanford, UNLV, Arizona, New Mexico and Long Beach State, a release states.

Cal State Fullerton’s postseason journey started by winning the Stanford Regional including a pair of victories over the host Cardinal.

The Titans advanced to the Long Beach Super Regional where they defeated the archrival Long Beach State Dirtbags in a three-game series.

In the six combined games through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the Fullerton pitching staff allowed just nine total runs.

A right-handed pitcher, Mr. Hawksworth was drafted in the 28th round of the 2001 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent his first seven professional seasons rising through the organization as a minor leaguer, earning the billing as the organization’s No. 1 prospect in 2004.

In his eighth season in the organization, Mr. Hawksworth broke through for a June 6, 2009 MLB Debut. He made 30 appearances spanning 40 innings in his rookie season, going 4-0 with a 2.03 ERA. He made a one-inning relief appearance in the 2009 NLDS.

Ms. Hawksworth spent the 2010 season with the Cardinals, going 4-8 with a 4.98 ERA over 45 games and 90 1/3 innings.

After an offseason trade following the 2010 season, Mr. Hawksworth spent his final pro season as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a release states.

He made a career-high 49 appearances including 12 starts, posting a 2-5 record with a 4.08 ERA. After dealing with injuries, Hawksworth officially retired from baseball in 2014.

In between his draft selection in 2001 and pro debut in 2002, Mr. Hawksworth played one season at Bellevue Community College as a draft-and-follow selection. He went 8-0 with a 0.18 ERA and earned recognition as both his team’s and league’s Most Valuable Player.

Also passionate for the sport of basketball, Mr. Hawksworth served as an assistant coach at his high school for three years.

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Mr. Hawksworth is a GCU student, a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. He attended Eastlake High School in Sammamish, Washington, also the alma mater of former Lopes closer and 2018 draft pick Mick Vorhof.