GCU soccer coach reaches 500-win milestone

Grand Canyon men’s soccer coach Schellas Hyndman reached his career 500th win Friday, Aug. 30. (Submitted photo)

Grand Canyon University’s men’s soccer head coach Schellas Hyndman became the fifth Division I head coach all-time to win his 500th career game.

Mr, Hyndman accomplished that feat as the Lopes opened the season with a 3-0 win over Northern Kentucky in front of 3,328 fans at GCU Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling,” Mr. Hyndman said in a prepared statement.

“I’d be lying to say this wasn’t a special game for me. I just tried to put it out of mind but I’m sure glad that we got it and that we can move on. When you coach for half of a century, you’re bound to hit some numbers.

“As much as I yell at them, push them and demand from the players, it was really touching to see that they care.”

Mr. Hyndman is one of two active coaches with 500 or more victories, according to a press release. His career spanned Eastern Illinois (98 wins in seven seasons), Southern Methodist University (368 wins in 24 seasons) and GCU (34 wins in his fifth season).

Between his time at SMU and GCU, Mr. Hyndman was the coach of FC Dallas from 2008-13, winning an MLS Coach of the Year award in 2010.

GCU returns home after a weekend on the road to play Oregon State on Thursday, Sep. 12.