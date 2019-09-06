GCU soccer coach reaches 500-win milestone

Sep 6th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Grand Canyon men’s soccer coach Schellas Hyndman reached his career 500th win Friday, Aug. 30. (Submitted photo)

Grand Canyon University’s men’s soccer head coach Schellas Hyndman became the fifth Division I head coach all-time to win his 500th career game.

Mr, Hyndman accomplished that feat as the Lopes opened the season with a 3-0 win over Northern Kentucky in front of 3,328 fans at GCU Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling,” Mr. Hyndman said in a prepared statement.

“I’d be lying to say this wasn’t a special game for me. I just tried to put it out of mind but I’m sure glad that we got it and that we can move on. When you coach for half of a century, you’re bound to hit some numbers.

“As much as I yell at them, push them and demand from the players, it was really touching to see that they care.”

Mr. Hyndman is one of two active coaches with 500 or more victories, according to a press release. His career spanned Eastern Illinois (98 wins in seven seasons), Southern Methodist University (368 wins in 24 seasons) and GCU (34 wins in his fifth season).

Between his time at SMU and GCU, Mr. Hyndman was the coach of FC Dallas from 2008-13, winning an MLS Coach of the Year award in 2010.

GCU returns home after a weekend on the road to play Oregon State on Thursday, Sep. 12.

Tags · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie