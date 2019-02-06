Gateway Academy to hold Comedy Club Fundraiser Sunday, Feb. 10

On Sunday, Feb. 10, Gateway Academy, a school for twice exceptional students with Asperger’s Syndrome and high-functioning Autism, will host a Comedy Club Fundraiser at Stand Up Live starting at 7 p.m.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to enhance the school’s Virtual Reality Lab, which opened on Jan. 23, by providing additional virtual reality headsets, software, and equipment for students.

“The strongest proof that virtual reality can aid the education system is, in a way, the human brain,” Robin Sweet, executive director and CEO of Gateway Academy, said in a prepared statement. “The brain tends to remember 10 percent of what it reads, 20 percent of what it hears, and 90 percent of what it does or simulates. Let’s see what virtual reality can bring to the table for education in 2018 and beyond.”

Headlining the event will be the popular Canadian stand-up comedian, Debra DiGiovanni.

In addition to the comedy acts, attendees will be able to participate in a silent auction throughout the night that includes items such as a 12-person suite for a Coyotes game, an annual pass to the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, and a vacation for two.

The event is being sponsored by Rose Moser Allyn Public and Online Relations, as well as Colliers International, according to a press release.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online through Stand Up Live at phoenix.standuplive.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $20.

“These fundraiser nights are a lot of fun and are vital to Gateway’s growth,” said Ms. Sweet. “I am particularly excited for this one, because it is helping make possible the new addition of the Virtual Reality Lab — something that I believe will make a huge impact on the way our students learn and grow at Gateway.”

For more information about Gateway Academy visit gatewayacademy.us.