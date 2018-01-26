Gateway Academy installs adaptive playground equipment

Students Julia Glasow, Rep. Maria Syms, Aurora Augustus, Erik Lindemuth and Diego Martinez in front of the Vivo Metallophone. It provides a full musical range of notes that children can explore alone or in small groups to learn to work together to make music.
Gateway Academy, a twice-exceptional school, celebrated the opening of their adaptive playground on Jan. 22 in honor of National School Choice Week.

Legislative District 28 Representative and Paradise Valley resident, Maria Syms, joined the students on campus to celebrate their new playground.

Gateway Academy, 3939 E. Shea Blvd. in Phoenix, is a private K-12 day school specializing in twice-exceptional students.

Also known as 2E students, twice-exceptional students may have a diagnosis of High Functioning Autism along with other co-existing disorders such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, attention deficit disorder, anxiety, depression, and other learning disabilities, according to a press release.

The school offers a marriage between special education and gifted education, the press release stated.

The new adaptive playground will support students’ physical, sensory and cognitive needs while it provides a world of fun to acquire new skills in these areas. It will also provide the children with a new space to work on their socialization and self-esteem through walking, running, rolling, sliding, climbing and swinging together on campus.

