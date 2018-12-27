Gateway Academy debuts new virtual reality lab

How can virtual reality serve education? Gateway Academy will address this question and celebrate school choice at the grand opening of its Virtual Reality Lab at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Legislators, educators, parents, and students will attend the event, which will feature a keynote address by Arizona Director of Implementation for the American Federation for Children, Sarah Raybon. During the grand opening, Gateway Academy students will demonstrate how virtual reality can be used to make studying more exciting and effective.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

“The strongest proof that virtual reality can aid the education system is, in a way, the human brain,” said O. Robin Sweet, executive director and CEO at Gateway Academy, in a prepared statement. “The brain tends to remember 10 percent of what it reads, 20 percent of what it hears, and 90 percent of what it does or simulates. Let’s see what virtual reality can bring to the table for education in 2018 and beyond.”

Gateway Academy is a private school serving students in grades K-12 with a focus on Twice-Exceptional (2E) students.

Gateway Academy is the only school in Arizona specializing in a population of students who are both academically bright and diagnosed with high-functioning autism (Asperger’s syndrome), according to a press release.

The school is in Phoenix at 3939 E. Shea Blvd.