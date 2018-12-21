Free civics summer Camp O’Connor offered for middle-school students

Camp O’Connor 2019 applications will open Jan. 7. Camp O’Connor is a free, week-long summer program providing civics education and leadership development for middle-school students that is offered by the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute.

The 2019 camp, now in its third year, will be held June 10-14 in downtown Phoenix at the Beus Center for Law and Society, home of the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute and the ASU Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, according to a release.

Camp O’Connor is open to students entering seventh or eighth grade in the 2019-20 school year.

“Campers develop leadership skills, greater knowledge of our nation’s democracy and experience civics in action through the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of government. Field trips to enhance their learning are part of the interactive program,” according to the release.

Camp O’Connor works to educate, inspire and encourage the next generation of leaders to develop a deeper understanding of and appreciation for our democracy and their important role as citizens, according to the release.

Camp O’Connor has been made possible by grants from Thunderbird Charities, The Kemper & Ethel Marley Foundation, The Burton Family Foundation, Arizona Cardinals Charities, The Biltmore Bank and the Arizona Republic Seasons for Sharing.

Camp O’Connor applications will be available online Jan. 7-March 1 at CampOConnnor.org. Camp applicants will be notified by March 15 of their acceptance. For more information, contact the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute at 602-730-3300 x8 or camp@OConnorInstitute.org.