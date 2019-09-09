Former Xavier beach volleyball player recognized nationally

Former Xavier College Prep beach volleyball player Trinity Cavanaugh. (Submitted photo)

Former Xavier College Prep beach volleyball player Trinity Cavanaugh secured All-American status by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Only one other player from Arizona joined Ms. Cavanaugh on the All America High School Beach Second Team, and only 16 girls were honored nationwide, according to a press release.

“We are extremely proud of Trinity’s accomplishment, but we are not surprised at her success,” Xavier’s Vice Principal for Activities and Athletic Director Lynne Winsor, BVM, said in a prepared statement.

“She has been an integral part of our beach volleyball program and its great success.”

Ms. Cavanaugh plays for Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.

Xavier College Preparatory is an all-girls’ Catholic high school in Phoenix that prepares young women of faith with knowledge, skills, and integrity to meet the challenges of a changing global society.

Xavier’s academic, arts and sports programs are nationally recognized. Educating the whole person — intellectually, spiritually, artistically, and physically — is the school’s goal.