Escrow happens at former Scottsdale Schools headquarters

The Scottsdale Unified School District has entered into escrow to sell its former headquarters property next to Arcadia High School.
During a Dec. 7 special meeting, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board voted 4-0, with Governing Board member Kim Hartmann recusing herself from the vote. The meeting was held at Mohave District Annex, 8500 E. Jackrabbit Road.
Hospice of the Valley is the local entity pursuing the 139,962-square-foot property for $4.4 million.
In June, the Governing Board voted 3-0 to move forward with a purchase proposal from Hospice of the Valley. On Oct. 5, the board voted to move forward with negotiations after receiving two other offers on the parcel.
The district-owned piece of property, at 3811 N. 44th St. in Phoenix, has a reported plot size of 139,962-square-feet, and its full cash value is $3,623,500, according to the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office.
The other two offers rendered include commercial retail developer, LGE Design Build, Nathan & Associates President & Designated Broker, James T. ‘Nate’ Nathan told the Governing Board on Oct. 5.
The Hospice of the Valley sale is subject to their Special Use Plan being approved by the city of Phoenix.
Initial plans by Hospice of the Valley show mostly a single-story development with one two-story building, Mr. Nathan said.
In June, Ms. Hartmann told the Independent that she recused herself due to her husband’s job, which includes consulting work for Hospice of the Valley.
