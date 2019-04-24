Eight Xavier students sign National Letters of Intent

Xavier National Letters of Intent students: Tristanne Dechoux, Helen Innes, Grace Martinez, Katie McGee, Hayley Nash, Paris Rasheed-Moore, Samantha Salim, Eve Worden. (Submitted photo)

Eight Xavier athletes recently signed National Letters of Intent for collegiate athletic scholarships.

According to a press release, this is the third of three signing ceremonies that Xavier will hold for its student heading to college on athletic scholarships.



Surrounded by coaches, family and friends, each athlete was called forward and signed their letter of intent. The signing of a letter commits the student athlete to that college, allowing the college and the student to make plans for their arrival on campus in the fall and their next level of competition.



“All of us at Xavier are so proud of these eight young women who excel in their sport, excel in their academics and excel in living out the values espoused by Xavier,” Sister Lynn Winsor, Xavier’s athletic director, said at the signing.



Xavier’s NLI athletes for this ceremony are: Tristanne Dechoux, Tennis, University of New Orleans (LA), Psychology; Helen Innes, Cross Country and Track, University of St. Andrews (Scotland), International Relations; Grace Martinez, Lacrosse, University of Colorado (Colorado Springs), Business; Katie McGee, Soccer, University of Hawaii Pre-Law; Hayley Nash, Volleyball, College of Wooster, Architecture; Paris Rasheed-Moore, Basketball, College of St. Benedict (MN), Biochemistry; Samantha Salim, Tennis, Arizona Christian University, Biology; Eve Worden, Golf, US Naval Academy, political science.



Xavier, known for its athletics prowess, has 682 student-athletes, or 63% of the student body, participating in 18 competitive sports and activities at the high school level, according to the release.