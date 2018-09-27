Digital music program at Gateway Academy in Phoenix

Gateway Academy, 3939 E. Shea Blvd. in Phoenix, is attracting students not just from Arizona, but from across the country.

Nearly one-third of the student body is the result of families relocating their children to attend Phoenix’s Gateway Academy, according to a release.

That’s because Gateway Academy, which specializes in the education of students with high-functioning Autism, is one of only five schools in the country dedicated solely to Asperger’s Syndrome, according to the release.

The school has attracted students from Washington, California, Oregon, Canada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Illinois, Minnesota, as well as many parts of Arizona.

Digital music program

As part of the curriculum the school has a digital music program that teaches students who are not instrumentally inclined that they can create music electronically.

“The school has two amazing music therapists who developed the Rock Band Curriculum over the last couple years. As they learn each instrument they combine them to give the students experience playing as a group. They look like a mini-rock band performing,” according to the release.

Gateway Academy has a capacity of 150 students, with 97 students enrolled for the 2018-19 school year. Enrollment can take place at any point throughout the year.

While a private school, Arizona parents can also use the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts for Gateway’s tuition if they feel the school is a better fit than one in a district. Empowerment Scholarship Accounts are available for children with a variety of special needs, including foster children, Native American children and children of active military, according to the release.

Gateway Academy was established in 2005 and offers a private education for students in kindergarten through 12th grade with a diagnosis of a Level 1 Autism Spectrum Disorder (Asperger’s Syndrome). The school operates a year-round program from July to May of each year and enrollments are accepted throughout the year.

For more information about Gateway Academy and its services, call 480-998-1071 or go to gatewayacademy.us.