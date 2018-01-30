Christ Church School set to offer 5th grade

Christ Church School in Paradise Valley has announced that expanded class offerings next year will include the fifth grade.
The Town of Paradise Valley approved this expansion, which will begin with the 2018-19 school year, according to a press release.
Christ Church School is an Episcopal preschool and elementary school serving families in Paradise Valley, Phoenix, and Scottsdale. CCS is committed to delivering affordable, high-quality private education programs that build the foundation for a lifetime of successful learning experiences.
Staff members focus on delivering developmentally appropriate intellectual experiences for every student, the press release stated. Small class sizes and low student-teacher ratios give every student the opportunity the thrive and grow to their full potential, the press release stated.
To schedule a tour of the CCS campus visit www.ccsaz.org or call 602-381-9906.