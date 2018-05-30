Chorus to perform at Camelback Bible Church for Australia fundraiser

The Phoenix Children’s Chorus with 110 Valley students representing 70 schools is headed for a 12-day tour of Australia, and a final fundraiser is set to help get them down under.

At 7 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford Drive, Paradise Valley, a send-off concert will help raise money for the trip. Tickets at the door are $10, $5 in advance at the chorus’ website.

Chorus students, ages 12-18, have been preparing all year for the trip, which will include a performance at the Sydney Opera House. They have been participating in fundraising events to support and pay for their opportunity to perform in Australia.

Ron Carpenter, artistic director of the Phoenix Children’s Chorus, has announced his retirement, and his final performance will be at the Sydney Opera House on Friday, June 22.

The award-winning PCC touring choirs have performed in Austria, Germany, Ireland, Russia, Canada, Mexico, China, Italy, Argentina and throughout the United States serving as musical ambassadors representing the state of Arizona, and the United States, according to a release.

More than 400 members of the Phoenix Children’s Chorus participate in professional performances throughout the year and learn the basic elements of vocal technique, performance and musicianship skills, the release stated.