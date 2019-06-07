Cherokee Elementary nurse passes away

Cherokee Elementary School is at 8801 N. 56th St. in Paradise Valley. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

Cherokee Elementary School nurse Donna Musser passed away at her home in Scottsdale on Sunday, June 2.

Ms. Musser started her Scottsdale Unified School District career in 2000 at Cherokee Elementary where she served as cafeteria aide, registrar and then school nurse.

A candlelight vigil will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, to celebrate Ms. Musser’s life, in front of Cherokee Elementary School, 8801 N. 56th St., Paradise Valley. All are welcome to attend, and candles will be available to share.

In April 2007, the Town of Paradise Valley and Paradise Valley Police Department honored Ms. Musser with a Town Proclamation for providing life-saving CPR to an 8-year-old student.

Officials at Cherokee Elementary School said in a statement posted to their website, that Ms. Musser was best known for her advocacy and support of children with juvenile diabetes and her “genuine and contagious laugh.”