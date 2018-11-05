Charter school association CEO to leave post after decade-plus

Arizona Charter Schools Association president and CEO Eileen Sigmund will leave the organization at the end of November.

“It has truly been the honor of my career to lead this organization and help provide a voice for Arizona charter leaders, educators and families,” she stated in a release.

“I am so proud of what we as an organization and movement have accomplished together on behalf of the Arizona public charter schools, families and students we serve.”

Ms. Sigmund began her leadership of the association in 2007. Arizona’s 550 charter schools account for almost one-third of all public schools in the state.

“Eileen has made a lasting impact on the quality of education in Arizona. She has led the advance of an Association, which now represents some of the best schools in Arizona and indeed the best in America,” stated Jay Heiler, board chairman of the Arizona Charter Schools Association.

Arizona charter schools have seen significant academic improvement over the last decade, according to the release.

A record number of charter students passed the most recent AzMERIT assessment, the release stated, and for the second straight year, the Arizona charter sector leads the state in terms of its percentage of A-and B-rated schools.

“Everyone in Arizona who cares about education owes Eileen a debt of thanks,” Mr. Heiler stated. “She will be missed, and in whatever she chooses to pursue next, she will succeed.”