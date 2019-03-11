Chaparral’s Alec Bryan racks up postseason accolades

Chaparral senior Alec Bryan (Submitted photo)

Chaparral High School senior Alec Bryan, who recently finished his final season on the Firebirds’ basketball team, earned several postseason accolades.

Bryan was co-captain of a Chaparral boys basketball team that made it to the 6A state championship, falling 83-64 to Pinnacle High School at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe.

PrepHoops.com named Bryan the No. 3 forward of the year in 6A, according to a press release. Sports360.com also named him to its All-Academic team with a 4.5 GPA.

Bryan earned first team all-conference, first team all-region and first team all-district honors, a release states.

The next step for Bryan is the University of Chicago — a Division III school, which plays in the University Athletic Association and the Midwest Conference for baseball and football. Mike McGrath leads the men’s team and has for the past 20 years

