Chaparral’s Alec Bryan commits to University of Chicago

Paradise Valley resident and Chaparral High School senior Alec Bryan has committed to play basketball at the University of Chicago.

Bryan, a 6-foot-6 wing player, is part of a Firebirds’ team that is 18-6 with a 7-1 region record as of Wednesday, Jan. 30. Through 23 games, he is averaging 13.1 points per game, five rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game.

The University of Chicago is a Division III school, which plays in the University Athletic Association and the Midwest Conference for baseball and football. Mike McGrath leads the men’s team and has for the past 20 years.

According to the school’s website, it is “an urban research university that has driven new ways of thinking since 1890.”