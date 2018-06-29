Carter Clemmensen of Brophy named All-USA Player of the Year

Former Brophy College Preparatory soccer player Carter Clemmensen, a Town of Paradise Valley resident, was named the All-USA Player of the Year for his accomplishments during the 2018 season.

TopDrawerSoccer.com made the selection of the All-USA team based on “performance, level of competition and strength of schedule,” according to a USA Today article. This award goes along with Clemmensen, a senior, recent recognition as the Gatorade Arizona Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Clemmensen, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 180 pounds, scored 39 goals and assisted on 13 others during his senior season. His efforts helped lead the Broncos to a 2-1-2 record and a berth in the 6A state championship game, which they lost to Desert Vista High School.

Over his prep career, Clemmensen netted 113 goals with 24 assists. During his senior year, Brophy reached No. 1 in the TopDrawerSoccer.com rankings until the Broncos lost in the state final.

His expertise stretched beyond the soccer pitch. He volunteered as a mentor at St. Simon and Jude School as well as the Andre House, a ministry to the homeless in the Valley. He has also volunteered as a youth soccer coach.

For the next level, Clemmensen will take his talents to the University of California, Santa Barbara. Along with Brophy, he played at Sereno Soccer Club, which recently rebranded into Real Salt Lake Arizona.