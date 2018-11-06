Brophy Fashion Show funds financial aid scholarships

The Brophy College Preparatory Mothers’ Guild and Neiman Marcus will be the hosts Friday, Nov. 9, for the annual Brophy Fashion Show with proceeds benefiting the Brophy Financial Aid Fund.

This year’s event, Men for Others, will take place at the Camelback Inn and feature Art in Fashion presented by Neiman Marcus.

In addition, more than 250 members of Brophy’s senior class will be dressed in fashions from Biltmore Fashion Park, Scottsdale Fashion Square, other Valley retailers, the Brophy Varsity Shop and its clubs and sports teams, according to a release.

“While the fun and lively event is an annual crowd pleaser – the Brophy Fashion Show’s fundraising purpose is to dramatically change the lives of deserving young men through contributions to the Brophy College Preparatory Financial Aid Fund,” the release stated.

Since 1984, the Brophy Fashion Show has raised more than $6.5 million for scholarships awarded to academically qualified students who would not otherwise have the opportunity to attend Brophy, event organizers stated.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and includes a social hour, lunch, shopping and raffles.

Co-chairs Joo Cantor and Pam Kolbe, both mothers of Brophy seniors, have been planning the event for nearly a year.

“I am always amazed at the energy that brings this incredible event together and so grateful to the chairs – Joo Cantor and Pam Kolbe, their hard-working committee, and everyone who supports Brophy through their attendance, sponsorships and volunteer efforts,” Adria Renke, Brophy president, stated.

For more information: brophyprep.org.