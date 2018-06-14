BASIS Scottsdale names Paradise Valley student valedictorian

Eric Frankel, a resident of Paradise Valley, has been named valedictorian for the BASIS Scottsdale charter school.

Eric Frankel

The 2018 graduate is a National Merit Scholarship winner who will attend Stanford University.

He currently works in a research lab at TGen, according to a release.

In its latest school rankings, U.S. News and World Report named BASIS Scottsdale No. 1 among public high schools in the United States.

Schools are ranked based on their performance on state-required tests and how well they prepare students for college, according to usnews.com.

