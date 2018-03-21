ASU Thunderbird School of Global Management show support for Children’s Museum

Members of the faculty, staff and executive student cohort from Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management attended the Children’s Museum Gala Saturday, March 10 in Phoenix to show their support for early childhood education.
“We understand that quality early childhood experiences lead to later school success and if we are going to build a strong business community we must start early,” Drew Brooks, executive Thunderbird student and account executive at Farmer Woods Group, said in a prepared statement.
Thunderbird is a school of international management aimed at developing leaders with the global mindset, business skills and social responsibility necessary to create real, sustainable value for their organizations and communities, according to a press release.
Thunderbird teaches students and executives all over the world and has active hubs in Arizona, Geneva, Moscow and Dubai. It recently announced that it’ll be moving its headquarters this fall to a new campus in downtown Phoenix.
“Thunderbird provides access to a world class education. We understand that supporting organizations within our community is vital to producing the next generation of globally-minded leaders,” Keaton Allen, senior director of Degree Programs at Thunderbird, said in a prepared statement.
Research at the Children’s Museum has established that 90 percent of an adult brain is developed by the time kids are 5 years old, a release states. Young children build cognitive and complex logic skills through play and make believe.
Giving children access to a positive early childhood experiences is necessary for building a pipeline to college. The Children’s Museum provides a place for young children to build these important skills.
“The Thunderbird School of Global Management understands that supporting young children, is good for the community, universities, and the future of business in Phoenix.” Cathy Brown, Children’s Museum Gala co-chair, said in a prepared statement.