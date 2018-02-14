Annual Xavier Scholarship Fashion Show is March 11

Xavier alumna Michelle Zachar (left) and Martha Chung chair the 2018 Xavier Scholarship Fashion Show (Submitted photo)

Xavier Scholarship Fashion Show chairs Michelle Zachar (left) and Martha Chung invite the public to Xavier College Preparatory Mothers’ Guild’s annual fashion show on Sunday, March 11 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort.

The 2018 Xavier Scholarship Fashion Show begins with a reception at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon and fashion show at 12 p.m. The theme is “Shine” and will honor the 75th / Diamond Anniversary of Xavier’s founding in 1943. More than 250 Xavier College Preparatory and Brophy College Preparatory seniors will walk the runway, according to a press release.

All proceeds will benefit the more than 40 percent of Xavier students receiving financial assistance.

Go to: www.xcpmg.org or call 602-240-3147.

