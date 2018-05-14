Anne Frank gallery to visit Phoenix City Hall, Mohave Middle School

The international exhibition “Anne Frank – A History for Today” tells the story of Anne Frank against the background of the Holocaust and World War II.
The exhibit has traveled to high schools in more than 40 countries. It is on display at three Valley schools in April and May, and will be open to the public at Phoenix City Hall, 200 W. Washington St., Thursday, May 17 and Friday, May 18.
It comes to Arizona from the Anne Frank House, Amsterdam, Netherlands and the Netherlands Consulate General in San Francisco, according to a press release.
The panels show Anne Frank’s childhood in Frankfurt and in Amsterdam, portray the rise of the Nazis, the persecution of the Jews and how people responded. Through the story of Anne Frank, the exhibition will touch on themes of inclusion, diversity and tolerance.
“The United States and the Netherlands share the same values of tolerance, freedom and inclusion,” Netherlands Consul General Gerbert Kunst said in a prepared statement. “Therefore, we should challenge ourselves to think about the role of those values in our own life. Especially in these times, when discrimination and exclusion are a much-debated topic again, the lessons we learned from Anne should not be forgotten.
“According to a recent poll, 22 percent of American youth said they haven’t heard of the Holocaust. That’s why it’s important that we share Anne Frank’s story with the youth here in Arizona and across the globe.”
The exhibition is based on the concept of “peer-education” with students taking responsibility for guiding the tours, a release states. During training by the Anne Frank House, peer guides are taught how to explain the content to their fellow students, and ask questions that will lead to an open discussion.
Students taking the tour are encouraged to reflect on the historical events and make relevant connections between what happened in the past and developments in contemporary society.
The exhibition will travel to Mohave Middle School in Scottsdale, Dobson High School in Mesa and Carl Hayden High School in Phoenix.
The City of Phoenix will host a public exhibition during regular business hours. Between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., visitors can take a self-guided tour of the exhibition, but can sign up for a student-guided tour from 3-5 p.m.