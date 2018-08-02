After-school music program opens application process for students

Students in grades 4-12 can apply for Phoenix Conservatory of Music’s College Prep Program, a 2017 National Arts and Humanities Youth Program award winner.

As a partner of Berklee College of Music’s Berklee City Music Network, PCM is one of 47 community music schools in the nation to use Berklee’s PULSE curriculum as a base for its program, according to a release.

“Utilizing PULSE, PCM has built a robust 10-month after-school program for students starting in the fourth grade,” the release stated. “This program gives students opportunities to learn in a setting that mimics college study with private lessons, contemporary music ensembles, music theory, relevant enrichment programs and many performance opportunities.”

Among the areas of music education that make up the program are performance experience, music theory classes, modern band ensemble, music industry workshops and opportunities to write and record songs.

PCM Executive Director Regina Nixon stated student musicians and their parents should consider the various benefits of the program, which serves more than 100 students annually.

“It’s more than just music lessons; it is a music community that focuses on building developmental assets in young people through the power of music,” she stated.

“At $70 per month for three-plus hours a week, this program is an extremely low-cost program with financial aid and scholarships available. Cost is not a barrier. You just have to want to learn about music and be part of a tribe of peers who are just as passionate about music as you are.”

According to the release, all types of musicians (drummers, horn and wind players, keyboardists and pianists, bassists, guitarists, string players and singers) in grades 4-12, who want to expand their skills and work with other musicians their age will find the program valuable.

Auditions will take place in August at the Phoenix Conservatory of Music, 9617 N. Metro Parkway West, Suite, 2112, Phoenix.

To schedule an audition, visit pcmrocks.org/learn-to-play/college-prep/ or call 602-353-9900.