11 Xavier scholar-athletes named to All-Academic Volleyball Team

Eleven Xavier College Preparatory students were named to the 2017 Sports360AZ All-Academic Volleyball Team in recognition of their outstanding performances both on the volleyball court and in the classroom.
Xavier juniors Ashley Yeung and Jennelle Yarwood received First Team honors, with respective weighted grade point averages of 4.53 and 4.43, according to a press release.
Seniors Alexis Diaz-Infante, Alyna Draper, Ericka Snopko, and Lanie Wagner; juniors Trinity Cavanaugh, Hayley Nash, Shannon Shields, and Kate Spellman; and sophomore Jasmine Knight all received Honorable Mention recognition.
Ms. Wagner was also selected to the MaxPreps 2017 High School All-American Girls Volleyball Team, the All-Arizona Girls Volleyball Team, and the FloVolleyball All-American Second Team. Xavier head coach Lamar-Renee Bryant, who coached the Gators to this year’s Division I state championship, was named All-Arizona Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year.