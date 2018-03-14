Zeihen elected to Arizona Private Lender Association board

Christine Zeihen

Industry leader Christine Zeihen, president and commercial mortgage broker at OPM Capital in Phoenix, has been elected to the board of directors of the Arizona Private Lender Association.

APLA serves the needs of Arizona private money lenders who provide loans secured by real estate with funds from private sources, according to a press release.

“It’s an honor to be on the board of such a well-positioned organization, and APLA provides me the opportunity to expand my capital database to meet client needs here in Arizona,” said Ms. Zeihen, who also serves as principal and designated broker at Biltmore Realty Advisors.

Ms. Zeihen possesses more than 30 years of experience in operations and transactions in all areas of commercial real estate including entitlements, due diligence, acquisitions, development, financial, brokerage, management, and disposition of master-planned resort communities, retail shopping centers, and single tenant net developments.

