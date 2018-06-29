Young Professionals Group provides mentors, education for real estate tenderfoots

Mentoring, education and philanthropy are the hallmarks of the BOMA Greater Phoenix Young Professionals Group as it prepares for its next event Thursday, July 12.

The YPG committee is a group of 32 young professionals dedicated to bringing mentorship, education and philanthropic opportunities to real estate professionals in the Valley. This is achieved through various events held throughout the year to impact the community, a press release states.

Chairman Daniel Mazzon of Allied Universal Janitorial Services and Co-chair Jessica Allen of Lincoln Property Company will lead the committee, according to a release.

The pair created the “3M Program – Monthly Mentor Meetings.” Its goal is to give young professionals the opportunity to meet with seasoned commercial industry professionals to impact their careers in a positive manner.

BOMA Greater Phoenix is an industry group that advances the commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence and knowledge.

“When starting out in the commercial real estate industry, it is essential to become connected in the community to which you cater,” Mr. Mazzon said in a prepared statement.

“By creating the BOMA 3M Program, it gives young professionals the opportunity to become connected and educated in the early stages of their career.”

The next event is July 12 and will feature John Orsak, Director of Real Estate for Lincoln Property Company. His topic will be “How to bring value to your property.”

Besides the mentoring program, the group has had a busy 2018 with education programs, philanthropic events and networking. The first was guest speaker Tawnya Pierce of CBRE spoke about goalsetting in the workplace. Following the discussion, YPG members took a tour of Lincoln Property Company’s new Class A office complex The Grand.

Guest speaker Marty Brook, vice president of Metro Commercial Properties, discussed BOMA’s annual awards event, the TOBYs. Brook shared information on gathering information to prepare for the 2018 awards.

The YPG committee helped fill more than 20 boxes for Operation Gratitude, a charity that supplies socks, cards, electronics, chewing gum, batteries and personal care products for U.S. service men and women with Kate Bryce of Wentworth Properties leading the way.

“What gives these troops the courage and strength when they’re in harm’s way is the belief that somebody cares about them and wants them to come home. I think it’s crucial that every person serving our country overseas knows that somebody at home cares about them.” Ms. Allen said in a prepared statement.

“It’s an honor for YPG to be able to give back to these amazing troops. The boxes BOMA collected sent a very strong message that are numerous individuals in the various sectors of our industry that appreciate what these men and women do.”

YPG’s next networking event is the 2018 BOMA Night Golf — The Haunted Carnival — Friday, Sept. 21.