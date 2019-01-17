YMCA helps furloughed federal workers

The YMCA is offering free membership access to Valley residents affected by the government shutdown.

According to the Office of Personnel Management, there are more than 55,000 federal workers in Arizona.

“We are thinking of our federal employees and their families during this tough time,” said Peyton Tune, COO of the Valley of the Sun YMCA.

“We want those being affected by the shutdown to know that the Y is here to provide a safe place that they can bring their families where they can feel unencumbered from their current financial concerns and enjoy quality time together. We never turn anyone away for their inability to pay.”

Federal workers, both Y members and non-members, affected by the government shutdown are encouraged to visit their local YMCA branch. Locations can be found at valleyYMCA.org.

