Ye Zhang joins GLHN Architects and Engineers’ Phoenix office

GLHN Architects and Engineers, Inc., an employee-owned firm with expertise in healthcare and higher education projects, hired two engineers, one in Phoenix and one in Tucson.

Ye Zhang joins the Phoenix office as an electrical engineer. She will also assist with business development, according to a press release.

Ye Zhang

Tony Spence joins GLHN’s Tucson office as a senior electrical engineer. His experience includes electrical design, power distribution, motor control, grounding, lighting and lightning protection.

Ms. Zhang, a native of Beijing, China, possesses 12 years of experience as an electrical engineer. She previously worked at SNC-Lavalin, SmithGroup, WSP and was an engineer for Katerra.

She earned a bachelor of engineering degree from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, a release states.

Ms. Zhang’s philanthropy includes donating money to the Jane Goodall Institute and the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix.

“We were fortunate in obtaining two electrical engineers with the experience and enthusiasm that suit the needs of the Phoenix and Tucson offices,” Robert Alcala, GLHN’s electrical engineering department manager, said in a prepared statement.

Mr. Spence, an Alabama native, has 30 years of engineering experience, including 11 with Boeing. He also worked at KEY Engineering and D&S Consulting Engineers. In his free time, Mr. Spence enjoys hiking and playing the guitar and drums.

GLHN recently opened a Valley location with Russell Combs named Phoenix office lead. GLHN’s professionals are LEED Accredited Professionals in all disciplines. Its services include architecture and electrical, mechanical, and civil engineering.

GLHN has medical and laboratory facilities, utility master planning, design of central plants and underground utility distribution systems, complex multi-phased renovation projects, fleet vehicle maintenance facilities and enhanced systems commissioning.