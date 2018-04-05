Women-focused Galcations travel agency launches

Galcations, specializing in planning and delivering worldwide travel for women, is open for business in Phoenix.
The travel agency is owned and operated by local travel expert Amy Moreno, who has spent 30 years in the travel industry.
“Galcations is something I have dreamed of owning for years and late last year the stars aligned and allowed me to pursue my dream,” Ms. Moreno said in a release.
The business specializes in worldwide travel for women.
“Whether it’s sisters traveling together, or mothers and daughters, grandmothers and granddaughters, cousins, good friends or solo travelers, traveling with a group of women makes for a comfortable, safe way to travel and amazing memories,” according to the release.
“Travel is so much more than a destination. It’s what you experience while on the way. Learning about new places and cultures, sharing unique moments, and making new friends are all part of the fun,” Ms. Moreno said in the release.
Galcations offers domestic and international group trips but can also book anyone on any trip offered through preferred partners including Collette, Trafalgar, Brendan, Cost Savers and Viking Cruises, according to the release.
Upcoming trips include “Reflections of Italy,” “Rediscover Cuba A Cultural Exploration” and “Holidays in New York.”
Galcations is at at 24 W. Camelback Road No. A364, according to www.galcations.com.