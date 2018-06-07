Winslow + Partners adds three staffers to Phoenix team

Winslow + Partners, a locally-owned firm that offers expertise in architecture, planning, interior design, educational planning and design thinking in Phoenix, continues to grow its team with the hiring of a senior project manager, a project manager and a designer.

Joining Winslow + Partners are Keith Wong, Gilberto Rey and Lisa Kehoe, according to a press release. Last September, Winslow + Partners also hired a senior project manager and two designers.

Mr. Wong joins the firm as a senior project manager. He will provide project management for in-house projects from beginning of design to completion of construction, a release states.

He will also be involved hands-on for each project to ensure the design of the project meets or exceeds the owner’s expectations. Mr. Wong ha a Bachelor of Arts in architecture from the University of Washington and a Masters of Architecture from Arizona State University. He is a Seattle native.

He comes to Winslow + Partners after three years as senior project manager at CSHQA, a design firm. He is a member of American Institute of Architects Arizona and is LEED Accredited Professional Building Design and Construction.

Mr. Rey joins the design team. He comes to Winslow + Partners after a two-year stint as a designer at Trademark Visual. He holds a Bachelor of Architectural Studies degree from the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture. He is a native of Garden Grove, Calif.

Ms. Kehoe joins Winslow + Partners after stints at Atlanta-based firms Surber Barber Choate Hertlein and Wilson & Dawson. She also worked at Motley Design Group and Architectural Resource Team in Phoenix.

She hoas a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a Master’s of Architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She is a native of Philadelphia.

“When people join your firm, it’s exciting,” Kali Mota, associate AIA partner, said in a prepared statement. “It’s even more exciting to have people want to join you because they feel they can make a difference.”