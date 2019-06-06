Westroc Hospitality receives ‘Hotelier of the Year’ distinction

Westroc Hospitality was named “Hotelier of the Year” at the 2019 Arizona Tourism Unity Dinner held at J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa on May 22. (Submitted photo)

The Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association was named and awarded Westroc Hospitality the 2019 “Hotelier of the Year.”

Every year, AzLTA hosts the annual awards dinner recognizing “top-tier leaders and change-makers” in the hospitality industry, according to a press release, noting the recognition that encompasses statewide hotels and resorts, destination marketing associations, tourism attractions, and more.

Westroc was honored at the 2019 Arizona Tourism Unity Dinner held at J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa on May 22, the release noted.

Westroc was recognized for effectively developing and managing several esteemed properties in the Valley while maintaining the historical values, design, and integrity of each establishment, the release said of the properties that helped Arizona become a world-renowned travel destination.

According to the release, the resorts and hotels within its collection include Mountain Shadows and Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa, both in the heart of Paradise Valley; as well as Hotel Valley Ho in Old Town Scottsdale.

Westroc also assisted with the development and 2019 launch of the historic Castle Hot Springs in the Bradshaw Mountains near Lake Pleasant.

Since 1998, Westroc has acquired, renovated, and managed one-of-a-kind properties said to exude a timeless allure, the release added.