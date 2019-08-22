VOS Active 20-20 Club donates $109K to children’s charities

Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 helps to improve the quality of life for children in the local Phoenix community. (Submitted photo)

Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club — 501(c)(3) organization, Valley Kids Foundation — has awarded $109,000 to 12 Phoenix-area non-profit organizations during the 2018-2019 fundraising cycle.

Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 helps to improve the quality of life for children in the local Phoenix community “facing various challenges through fundraising activities and hands-on volunteer events to provide positive reinforcement and encouragement,” according to a press release.

All funds raised are funneled to Valley Kids Foundation for disbursement to beneficiaries selected each fall, the release said.

This past year, the club’s beneficiaries included Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, Arizona Helping Hands, Best Buddies Arizona, Corbin’s Legacy, Child Crisis Arizona, Florence Crittenton, #LoveUp Foundation, Mentor Kids USA, Homeless Youth Connection, Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, Playworks Arizona and Girls on the Run.

“We had a record-breaking fundraising year, which allowed us to have a larger impact on the children in our community than ever before,” said Caitlin Goebel, Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 president, in a prepared statement.

“We are grateful for the individuals, partners and sponsors that supported us along the way and shared in our vision of helping children in need in our community.”

Funds raised throughout the year supported initiatives, including Florence Crittenton’s Therapeutic Group Home; Arizona Helping Hands’ Birthday Dream program, which provides personalized birthday gifts to children in foster care; the Emergency Children’s Shelter at Child Crisis Arizona; Amanda Hope Rainbow Angel’s Comfycozy gift packs, which contain a brightly-colored shirt with zippers at the top to allow healthcare providers easy access to a child’s port for treatments, preserving child’s dignity; and Best Buddies Arizona’s School Friendship Program, which matches and pairs students with intellectual and developmental disabilities with their typical peers through one-to-one friendships.

In April, Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 hosted its signature fundraising gala, the 25th Annual VIVA: A Valley Kid Foundation Benefit, at the Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix.

The Gatsby-themed event drew 1,000 guests and featured live entertainment, dancing, a silent auction and food and drink from local restaurants and vendors. Earlier in the year, the club hosted a kickball tournament—Kickin’ It For the Kids—which raised $5,600 for Playworks Arizona’s TeamUp program, which helps schools create inclusive, safe and joyful recess and play environments.

Valley Kids Foundation is accepting grant requests for the 2019-2020 fundraising cycle, according to the release.

Grant requests can be submitted at: vos2030.com/valleykidsfoundation.